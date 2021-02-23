Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Marcos backs immediate reopening of schools: Sen. Imee Marcos on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, expresses full support for the reopening of schools in the country noting that such move should have been done even before the decision allowing the reopening of malls, movie theaters, spas, gaming arcades and even cockpit arenas. “I am one of those who are against the closing of school because I feel bad for the years that will be wasted. I hope that through this committee we can show that it is time to reopen our schools as soon as possible and I fully support the immediate opening of our schools,” Marcos said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture tackling proposed Senate Resolution No. 391, inquiring into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the country’s basic education system, the proposed return to face-to-face classes and other education related issues. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)