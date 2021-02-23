Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Hearing on naturalization of foreign athletes: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, presides over a virtual committee hearing Wednesday, February 24, 2021, on the proposed naturalization of 34-year-old Spanish football striker Bienvenido Marañon and 6-foot-10 basketball center Kakou Ange Franck Williams Kouame of Côte d'Ivoire. If granted Filipino citizenship, Marañon is being considered to play with Philippine Azkals. Marañon’s citizenship bill is authored by Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri. Kouame’s naturalization, on the other hand, is being pushed by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)