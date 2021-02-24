Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On learning loss: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan inquires from Isy Faingold, chief of education of the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the long-term damage caused by school closures during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Education, Arts and Culture, February 24, 2021. Pangilinan said it is important to know in concrete terms how the country is undermining learning “so that we know what we wish to avoid, what we wish to correct.”Faingold informed the panel that the less pessimistic is 20 percent learning loss and that longer period out of school could lead to “a generation affected for a long-term in terms of their opportunities in higher education, in access to better jobs, in competing in our global economy… this also has an impact in the competitiveness of the Philippines.”(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)