Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Wonderful addition to PH national teams: Sen. Sonny Angara expresses his support for several proposed measures seeking to grant Philippine citizenship to one of the country’s top football player Bienvenido Marañon Morejon and Ivorian college basketball player for the Ateneo Blue Eagles Angelo Kouame. Angara said the country is lucky to have skilled players who wish to make the Philippines their home. “We fully support the naturalization of both Angelo Kouame and Bienvenido Marañon Morejon. They will be a wonderful addition to our national teams,” Angara said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)