Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Zubiri endorses Morejon’s citizenship: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, February 24, 2021, says Spanish striker Bienvenido Morejon, in the five years that he has been playing football in the Philippines, has come to love the country and its people. Zubiri, in filing Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1391, endorsed the Filipino citizenship of Morejon who plays for Ceres Negros Football Club, one of the teams competing in Philippine Football League. “He wants to inspire and encourage the Filipino youth to play the sport that saved him from drugs, alcohol and other bad habits. He dreams of building a family in this country, and raising his children surrounded by the kindness, humility, and hospitality that Filipinos are known for,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)