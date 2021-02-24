Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Addressing the learning crisis: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 24, 2021, agrees with Sen. Win Gatchalian that the country is facing a learning crisis, noting that even before the pandemic, Filipino learners ranked last in various international assessments among rich countries and even behind in the Southeast Asian region in both Science and Math. “What will happen to us now if we are getting such data even before the pandemic? How are we preparing?” Villanueva asked. Gatchalian admitted that the self-learning modules were designed to continue learning but not to improve the competencies of students. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)