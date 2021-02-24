Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Villar: Allow "Low Risk” areas in NCR to open: Sen. Cynthia Villar appeals to the national government to give local government units that are deemed at “low risk” for COVID-19 an opportunity to open up as recognition for their efforts in controlling the spread of infection. Villar, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 24, 2021, said the government should base its decision in declaring lockdowns on the number of infection per city and not place the entire Metro Manila under lockdown because of high infection rate in the region. “We are not risky in Las Pinas. I’m fighting for those urban areas that are not risky for them to be given the opportunity to open up,” Villar pointed out. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)