Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On Gatchalian’s privilege speech: Senate President Vicente Sotto III supports the suggestion of Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto that a numbered resolution should be crafted from the privilege speech delivered by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on the “Perennial Crisis of the Education System.” Sotto said the resolution would recommend the immediate reopening of schools nationwide and the adoption of a selective school lockdown based on the recommendation of the local school board. “The pilot testing (as suggested by the Department of Education) can be incorporated in that resolution. I leave that to you. It was just a suggestion as long as it gets a unanimous approval by the body because unless we come up with a resolution like this, I don’t know if the Palace will be able to hear what you have discussed this afternoon,” Sotto said, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)