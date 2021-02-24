Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On Senate resolution recommending the opening up of schools: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph G. Recto suggests that the Senate come up with a resolution recommending the opening up of schools given that education is the most essential sector. Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 24, 2021, also expressed concern that P700-billion of government money would only go to waste if students don’t learn through distance learning. “Knowing that we are the last in the region, and one-third of all municipalities in the country do not have COVID, shouldn’t the national government just have a protocol as a suggestion for example on how to open schools and allow the local government units which have school boards to begin with, to determine if it is safe to open in their localities?” Recto asked. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)