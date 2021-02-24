Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Repeal ‘oppressive’ MVIS: Sen. Grace Poe, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 24, 2021, calls for the repeal of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) order and all issuances that serve as the bases for the operation of Motor Vehicle Inspection System. Poe, in her sponsorship speech on Committee Report No. 184, said there is no definitive relief to “several glaring and serious issues” hounding the implementation of the MVIS as long as DOTr Department Order No. 2018-019 which ordered the privatization of the MVIS and all its related issuances are not repealed. “Fellow senators, a support to this committee report is a support to the motorists. I hope we can help ease their burden by calling for the immediate end to the oppressive, anomalous and extraordinarily flawed privatization of the Motor Vehicle Inspection System,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)