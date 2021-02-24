Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On possible conflict of jurisdiction between the judicial marshal and police: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1847 or the Judicial Marshals Act, expresses concern on the possible conflict of jurisdiction between the judicial marshals and other investigating agencies under the executive department. According to Dela Rosa, there could be an overlap of jurisdiction since judiciary marshals will have the authority to investigate similar to that of the police and other investigating agencies. Sen. Richard Gordon, the sponsor of the measure, in his response told Dela Rosa that there is nothing to fear about judicial marshals going overboard because the Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice will see to it that the SC will not be embarrassed with whatever investigation that will be done. “We should allow the Chief Justice to also protect his people by allowing the operation of judicial marshals. This will serve as a very strong signal that we are not going to allow judges to be killed and that there will be an arm of judiciary that will be primarily responsible to investigate the case,” Gordon added during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)