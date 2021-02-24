Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On the Administrative Adoption Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, says she is looking forward to the period of interpellation on her bill or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act (SBN 1933) next week. “I look forward to be able to profit from the guidance of the good Senate President (Vicente Sotto III) in moving that bill forward in a more improved version next week,” Hontiveros, who celebrates her birthday Wednesday, February 24, 2021, said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)