Photo Release

February 26, 2021 No Filipino should be left behind: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Tarlac Governor Susan Yap and members of the Department of Health in Tarlac City to commit funds to the Tarlac Provincial Hospital. Senator Hontiveros, in her speech, emphasized the promise of Universal Healthcare that "every Filipino must be taken care of because every Filipino deserves to be healthy." The funds will cover hospital services for indigent patients in Tarlac.