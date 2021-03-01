Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Developing and promoting Phl’s Creative Industries: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship on Monday, March 1, 2021, leads the continuation of the public hearing on Senate Bill No. 411 or the Creative Industries Charter of 2019 introduced by Sen. Imee Marcos. The bill seeks to develop and promote the creative industries to protect and strengthen the rights of creative corporations, artists, content providers, and to establish a Creative Industries Development Council that will ensure the implementation of the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)