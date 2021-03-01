Photo Release

March 1, 2021 An example to everyone: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, March 1, 2021, congratulates Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto, popularly known as Vico Sotto, for being recognized by the U.S. State Department as one of world’s “anti-corruption champions.” Recto and his wife, Batangas 6th district Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, commended Sotto for all his achievements in his first term in office including being named as one of the honorees in ‘The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) of 2020’. “So, let him be an example to everyone, all local government units and all new political leaders, including the old ones, to follow,” Recto said, who asked to be co-author of a resolution, adopted by the chamber, commending and congratulating the Pasig City mayor. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)