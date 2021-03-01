Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Setting the bar high: Sen. Panfilo Lacson sponsors Senate Resolution No. 659, taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 660, commending and honoring Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto, popularly known as Vico Sotto, for being recognized by the U.S. State Department as one of the 12 “International Anticorruption Champions.” He said the young mayor had set the bar high in public service. He cited that Pasig was recognized as one of the most livable cities in the world in 2013. "Pasiguenos would easily agree that Mayor Vico’s transformational brand of leadership has easily made the city even more livable, laudable, and to netizens both young and old, more lovable,” Lacson said Monday, March 1, 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)