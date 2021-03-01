Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Handling the crisis well: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, March 1, 2021, notes the achievements Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto had accomplished being a first-time mayor at the age of 31. Gatchalian said that even before being named by the US States Department as one of the anti-corruption champions, the millennial mayor was also named as one of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) of 2020 in public service, “the feat that is quite admirable for a first-time mayor.” Gatchalian added: “I always believe that the true test of a leader is when that leader undergoes an extreme crisis. And I was observing from the sidelines how Mayor Vico handled the COVID-19 pandemic, being the widest and deepest crisis that our country has ever undergone. And Mayor Vico, for the first time here again, and young as he is, handled the crisis very well. And he was very visible. He made sure that the needs of his constituents were taken care of.” (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)