Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Senate expresses condolences on the passing of Maliksi, Gullas: Senators adopt Monday, March 1, 2021, two resolutions expressing the profound sympathy of the Senate on the passing of former Cavite Gov. Erineo “Ayong” S. Maliksi and former Rep. Jose “Dodong” R. Gullas of the 1st District of Cebu. Sen. Richard Gordon sponsored the two resolutions honoring the two public servants for their service to the country and their constituents. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)