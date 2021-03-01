Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Sotto co-sponsors reso commending Pasig Mayor: Senate President Vicente Sotto III co-sponsors a resolution adopted by the Senate Monday, March 1, 2021, honoring and commending Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto, popularly known as Vico Sotto, for being recognized by the U.S. State Department as one of the 12 “International Anticorruption Champions.” Sotto said the award granted to the young mayor is a ray of hope not only for the Pasigueños but also for all the Filipino people. “By reason of his earnest efforts against corruption and his commitment to transparency initiatives, Mayor Vico received a recognition awarded by the U.S. State Department. This has brought optimism in a government where corruption is the norm and goodness and honesty are the exceptions,” Sotto said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)