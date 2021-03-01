Photo Release

March 1, 2021 A man wearing many hats: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri joins colleagues in honoring the “extraordinary life” of former Rep. Jose “Dodong” Gullas of the First District of Cebu. “Dr. Jose ‘Dodong’ Gullas wore many hats. He was a journalist, educator and public servant, among others. He somehow was able to give the same amount of complete commitment and hard work in all these roles. And he seems so at ease juggling these many roles, because he truly found joy in serving others, whether it be his constituents, or the students of the University of the Visayas or the loyal readers of Freeman Cebu, one of the most popular newspapers in Cebu,” said Zubiri during a hybrid plenary session Monday, March 1, 2021. Gullas died in a private hospital last Thursday February 25, 2021. He was 87. (JosephVidal/Senate PRIB)