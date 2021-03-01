Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Resumption of classes to provide needed social service: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday, March 1, 2021, manifests her support for a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate to recommend the immediate reopening of schools and resumption of face-to-face classes nationwide, adopting selective school lockdown based on the recommendation of the concerned Local School Boards. Hontiveros said prolonged school closures through alternative learning modalities have resulted in significant learning loss. She said the resumption of schools may provide much needed social services for children and schools may offer refuge for children who live in abusive homes. She said school personnel, along with teachers, should be prioritized in the government’s inoculation program to protect the children when schools would resume nationwide. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)