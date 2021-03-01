Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Committee Report on Motor Vehicle Inspection System: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, thanks Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon for putting things in perspective that add clarity and constructive conclusion to a resolution regarding the operations of private motor vehicle inspection centers. Poe, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, March 1, 2021, said one of the recommendations of the committee is to officially repeal Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department Order No. 2018-019 which ordered the privatization of the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) and all its related issuances. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)