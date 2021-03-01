Photo Release

March 1, 2021 Cayetano on pilot face-to-face classes: Sen. Pia Cayetano backs a proposal to include localized lockdown protocol on the planned pilot test of face-to-face classes in the country. Cayetano said it is imperative to open schools in the safest possible manner and the way to do it is to start pilot launches. “The point being is that it will happen, there will be communities that will get infected, but if we will say that we will never open schools while there is Covid, I cannot say until when this will go on. There is no vaccine yet for the kids, so, what we need to do is to have a plan that allows them to safely go to school and if there is need do localized lockdowns then we do it, and we don’t generalize," Cayetano noted during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)