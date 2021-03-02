Photo Release

March 2, 2021 TWG meeting on Midstream Natural Gas Industry continues: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, leads the continuation of a technical working group hybrid meeting Tuesday, March 2, 2021 on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act. The bill seeks to develop a national energy policy and framework for the development and regulation of the Philippine midstream natural gas industry in anticipation of the impending depletion of natural gas from the Malampaya field. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)