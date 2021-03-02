Photo Release

March 2, 2021 Senate panel tackles Bills on Anti-Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation of Children: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, leads a virtual hearing on various proposed measures seeking to expand Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and resolutions looking into the rising incidence of online abuse and exploitation of children in the country. Hontiveros said human trafficking is a matter of highest urgency which involves actors along the supply chain from the recruitment of victims, usually women and children, to the point of destination. “We also heard about the rising cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children due to the worsening poverty brought by the COVID-19 economic recession in countries like the Philippines,” Hontiveros added Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)