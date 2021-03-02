Photo Release

March 2, 2021 4th hearing on the implementation of Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the 4th virtual hearing on the issue of alleged misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. During the hearing Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Gordon asked Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Edgardo Galvante and Trade Asec. Ruth Castelo to look into the manufacturers, assemblers, importers, rebuilders, dealers, and other entities (MAIRDOE) system being used for the processing of motorcycles’ certificates of registration. Gordon said the MAIRDOE system glorifies fixing and violates Section 13 of Executive Order 125 series of 1987 stating that LTO is the only authorized entity to issue certificates of registration. Galvante committed to review the system and eliminate opportunities for unfair practices. Gordon also said he will draft the Magna Carta for Motorcycle Buyers with the help of the Department of Trade and Industry and the LTO for the protection of the motorcycle-buying public. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)