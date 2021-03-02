Photo Release

March 2, 2021 Amending Retail Trade Liberalization Act: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 2, 2021 starts his defense of Senate Bill No. 1840 or An Act Amending Republic Act No. 8762, otherwise known as the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, by lowering the required paid-up capital for foreign retail enterprises. Under the proposed measure, foreign retailers can engage business in the country provided a foreign retailer shall have a minimum paid-up capital of the equivalent in Philippine pesos of $300,000.00. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)