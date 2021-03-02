Photo Release

March 2, 2021 Zubiri to prioritize measures suspending Philhealth contribution hike: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri vows to prioritize measures that seek to grant the President the power to suspend the increase in the monthly contribution to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Zubiri, one of the co-authors of Senate Bill No. 1968, or the suspension of PhilHealth premium contribution increase, expressed his support for the immediate passage of the bill and all other similar proposals pending before the Committee on Health and Demography. “We will make sure that these will be prioritized on the floor and have these measures passed as soon as possible to allow our people a bit of respite from all the expenses, especially during this time of pandemic,” Zubiri said during the hybrid hearing Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)