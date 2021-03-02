Photo Release

March 2, 2021 Bills reapportioning Bulacan, Caloocan, dividing Maguindanao approved on 2nd reading: The Senate on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, approves on 2nd reading House Bill No. (HBN) 6867, reapportioning the province of Bulacan from the current four, to six legislative districts; HBN 7700, reapportioning the first legislative district of Caloocan City into two legislative districts; and HBN 6413, dividing the province of Maguindanao into two provinces, namely: Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government is the sponsor of the local measures. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)