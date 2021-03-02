Photo Release

March 2, 2021 Can DSWD decide on adoption proceedings?: Senate President Vicente Sotto III asks Sen. Risa Hontiveros, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Act Establishing the Rule and Policies on the Domestic Administrative Adoption Proceeding of Filipino, if the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) could cope with a “heavier and additional mandate” to decide on adoption proceedings with the passage of the measure into law. “It seems that the bottle neck on the adoption process of children is stuck with the DSWD. Will they be efficient enough to implement?” Sotto asked during the interpellation period of the bill Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Hontiveros said the DSWD is ready to share with Sotto the improvements the agency had made over the past few months. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)