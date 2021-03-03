Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Release the general guidelines now for face-to-face classes: Sen. Pia Cayetano prods the Department of Education (DepEd) to come up with the general guidelines for the opening of the coming school year. According to Cayetano, DepEd had a year to plan for the opening of schools and it should be ready with the general guidelines and have it approved or disapproved by the potential participants. “A lot of kids, let‘s not kid ourselves, have kind of been on an extended summer break. Maybe not the private schools where they have online schedules. Those of us who have kids in private schools know that for a fact. My point is, those who are using modules, so I don’t know what are we waiting for? We had a year to plan for this, it’s time to move,” Cayetano said during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, March 3, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)