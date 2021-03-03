Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Modernizing BFP: Sen. Joel Villanueva introduces some modifications in Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Villanueva expressed his full support for the modernization and strengthening of the workforce of the BFP and “agreed that the role of our firefighters is no longer limited to fire related emergencies, as what happened in the midst of our COVID-19 pandemic.” During the period of amendment, the senator moved to include the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the economic zones in the monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the local government units (LGUs) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)