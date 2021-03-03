Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Amending BFP Modernization Bill: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 3, 2021, introduces an amendment to one of the provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act which seeks to establish and maintain a fully-equipped fire laboratory and research and testing facilities in every region. While he is not objecting to the proposal, Drilon clarified that due budgetary concerns, it would be better if there would only be one fire laboratory at the main office of the BFP similar to the crime laboratory of Philippine National Police. Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meanwhile, suggested that instead of putting up regional fire laboratories, the BFP could set up one laboratory each in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, to which Drilon agreed. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, the bill’s sponsor, accepted the proposal. “The proposal was very well-thought-out and even majority of us will agree to that, so I accept,” Dela Rosa added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)