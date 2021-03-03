Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Arming firemen, or not: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto stresses that proposal to arm Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel is an important issue, saying that senators’ support for the totality of Senate Bill No. 1832 or the BFP Modernization Act, depends on it. “I support the BFP modernization program and I provided some amendments to the bill but the problem is, assuming that this portion passes, then the totality of the measure to many of our colleagues might not be supported. In effect, the amendment says here that part of the modernization program is to arm our Bureau of Fire or firemen,” Recto said. The proposed amendment later lost after majority of senators voted against it during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)