Photo Release

March 3, 2021 BFP Modernization Act: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa in a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 3, 2021, introduces consolidated amendments to Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 6975, otherwise known as the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990. The measure seeks to establish and implement the BFP modernization program aimed at enhancing the agency’s personnel capability and updating its equipment to state-of-the-art apparatus for fire prevention and fire suppression. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)