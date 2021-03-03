Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Establishing 3 labs for BFP: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says it’s a good compromise to establish a Bureau of Fire Protection laboratory in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao instead of having laboratories in each geographical region as proposed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa under Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, or one central laboratory in Metro Manila proposed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon. Zubiri recalled that during technical working group discussions on the then Ease-of-Doing Business bill, a private resource person complained of a delay in collecting an insurance claim because laboratory findings take very long. Currently, the BFP has only one Arson Laboratory and the same is true with the Philippine National Police. It was Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III who proposed that instead of regional laboratories, it would be better to have laboratories in three geographical areas of the country, to which Dela Rosa and Drilon acceded during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)