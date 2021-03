Photo Release

March 3, 2021 In a huddle: (from left) Senators Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, Joel Villanueva, Win Gatchalian and Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri engage in a brief discussion at the Senate plenary hall Wednesday, March 3, 2021, while waiting for the hybrid plenary session to begin. The four were among the eight senators who were physically present while 15 other senators attended the session virtually. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)