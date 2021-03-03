Photo Release

March 3, 2021 No guns for firemen: Sen. Grace Poe disagrees to an amendment allowing firemen to be armed with guns during the period of amendments on Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 6975, otherwise known as the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990 Wednesday, March 3, 2021. “If you give them guns, there should be trainings on how to use the guns…also it’s not in their mandate to help the police. If additional manpower is needed, then add more policemen for our domestic law enforcement,” Poe stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)