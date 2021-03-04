Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Remembering Sonny Osmeña: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III leads the Senate in remembering former Sen. John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña in a necrological service held at the Senate Session Hall, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Sotto said Osmeña was famous for development-oriented bills like the Municipal Telephone Act, whereby each municipality will have a telephone system; the Mini-Hydroelectric Program, which will provide non-conventional electricity in the countryside; and the Public Telecommunications Act of 1995, which revolutionized the country’s information and communications technology and even the creation of the Philippine Postal Corporation. Sotto said Osmeña was known as the “Lone Ranger” because of his independent mindedness and fearless stance even if the odds were not in his favor. “On a personal note, I remember Sen. Sonny Osmeña as a simple person with no airs at all, in spite of his membership in an illustrious family. He likewise was someone who always has something to contribute to every discussion in the committee level or on the floor – whether the topic is popular or not. I could liken his wit to that of his contemporaries, like former Senators (Ernesto) Maceda, (Jovito) Salonga, and (Heherson) Alvarez, just to name a few. For this reason, it is no doubt that Senator Sonny Osmeña served as a senator with distinction,” Sotto said. (Senate PRIB)