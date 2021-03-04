Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Drilon pays last respect to Senate’s ‘Lone Ranger’: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon remembers the life and works of former Sen. John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña, whom he described as one of the highly respected and colorful personalities in Philippine politics. During the hybrid necrological service held at the Senate session hall, Thursday, March 4, 2021, Drilon recalled Osmeña as a reform-minded legislator who authored and co-authored laws, such as the creation of the Department of Energy, the Mini-Hydroelectric Program, the Electric Power Crisis Act, the Build-Operate Law and the Public Telecommunications Act, among others. Drilon said he is proud and honored to have worked with Osmeña and to have witnessed countless times how the latter worked and pushed for measures that were close to his heart. “Sonny Osmeña was an ultimate politician, a colorful personality, a realist and a reformer. But as colorful as his political life was, he chose to leave quietly when he peacefully died in his sleep. Farewell ‘Lone Ranger’, you will always live in the hearts of the Filipino people who you served well,” Drilon said in his eulogy. (Screen grab /Senate PRIB)