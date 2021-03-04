Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Sotto hands over reso to Osmeña family: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (2nd, right) hands over Senate Resolution No. 85 to the son of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña, John Henry Gregory, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and condolences on the death of his father who passed away last month at the age of 86. John O, as he was popularly known at the Senate, was dubbed the "Lone Ranger" for his “independent mindedness and fearless stance despite overwhelming odds.” Also in photo is Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica (right). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)