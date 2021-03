Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Last visit: John Henry Gregory Osmeña (left), son of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña, arrived at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City with his father’s remains Thursday, March 4, 2021. Former and incumbent senators as well as Senate officials and employees paid their last respects and tributes to the former senator who was known as the graft-buster in the Senate. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)