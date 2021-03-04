Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Back to the plenary hall: Honor guards escort the remains of former Sen. John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña to the Senate plenary hall in Pasay City, Thursday, March 4, 2021, where his former colleagues paid him a tribute. Dubbed the "Lone Ranger" for his “independent mindedness and fearless stance despite overwhelming odds,” Osmeña passed away last month at the age of 86. Also in photo are Senate President Vicente Sotto III (middle) and Osmeña’s son, John Henry Gregory. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)