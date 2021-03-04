Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Taxing persons engaged in POGO: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses her gratitude to Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, for including her (Marcos) proposed Senate Bill No. 2076, which seeks to tax persons engaged in Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO), as among the bills discussed during the virtual hearing Thursday, March 4, 2021. Marcos noted her proposal is aimed at establishing a definitive law which shall settle the so-called "lost potential tax revenues” and address questions with regard to the taxability of POGOs and POGO employees/workers by amending the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC). “We like to be clear and certain that whatever bill or law we come up with will overcome the problems that the Supreme Court (SC) based its temporary restraining order (TRO) on last January,” Marcos said. The SC, on January 5, 2021, issued a TRO stopping the Bureau of Internal Revenue from collecting a five percent franchise tax on POGOs, a provision included in the Bayanihan to Recover as One law or Bayanihan 2. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)