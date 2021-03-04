Photo Release

March 4, 2021 POGO tax to fund government programs: Sen. Sonny Angara says tax revenues from the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) can fund government programs like the universal health care, pension for the military, and free tertiary education during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Angara said as chairman of the Committee on Finance, he can see that entitlements grow immensely over the years and the need to protect the government and fund these programs. “Money doesn’t grow on trees; we have to find it somewhere. I think this is a possible area, really, to generate revenues especially in this difficult economic environment,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)