Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Huge potential revenues: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto notes the huge potential revenues which could be collected from the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) industry during the virtual hearing on a proposal to establish a tax regime for the POGO industry, and another proposal to tax POGO employees Thursday, March 4, 2021. According to Recto, government should have earned roughly P38 billion in 2019 from the POGO industry. He said the POGO industry is as huge as the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector in the country. He cited studies from the PricewaterhouseCoopers, a multinational profession service network of firms, and Leechiu Property Consultants, Inc., which estimated that the Philippines could earn as much as P65 billion from the POGO industry. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)