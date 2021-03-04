Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Lapid wants third party audit for POGO: Sen. Lito Lapid pushes for the inclusion of a third-party audit for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) authorized by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) in the proposed measure that seeks to establish a tax regime for POGOs. Lapid, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means Thursday, March 4, 2021, underscored the importance of ensuring that POGOs are declaring their gross gaming revenue truthfully. “It is important to have the gaming revenues of POGOs audited correctly to make sure that the government is getting the accurate tax,” Lapid added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)