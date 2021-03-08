Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Valladolid, Negros Occidental: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before local officials during the inauguration of the municipal multipurpose covered court, 27 Feb. 2021. Gatchalian in a recent public hearing at the Senate said that there is a need for a better understanding of how learners are evaluated under the distance learning setup, which has been hounded by challenges such as the lack of interaction with teachers and reliable connectivity. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN