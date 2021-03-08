Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Honoring women OFWs: Sen. Joel Villanueva honors women overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in observation of National Women’s Day during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, March 8, 2021, on several measures seeking to create a separate department for OFWs. Villanueva said the proposed Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFIL) is more inclined to address the needs and welfare of women, noting that 1,233,120 or 56 percent of OFWs are female. (Senate PRIB)