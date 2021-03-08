Photo Release

March 8, 2021 On voting yes for bill on Chocolate and Cacao Capital: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan says he voted in favor of the passage of Senate Bill No. 1741, declaring Davao City as the Chocolate Capital and the entire Davao Region as the Cacao Capital of the Philippines, because of the assurance of Sen. Cynthia Villar that the Senate version of the bill will be ratified in the bicameral conference committee report. “Mainly because the House version has incentives being provided for Davao Region and Davao City, which precisely is one of the concerns raised by the industry; and the Senate version does not have these incentives,” Pangilinan said Monday, March 8, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)